Tiger Woods hits incredible approach shot from knees at WGC-Match Play (Video)

Tiger Woods provides fans with highlight-reel nearly every time he steps foot on the golf course, and day 2 of the WGC-Match Play tournament was no different.

Woods was stuck in a rut at one point, though, when his initial approach shot landed in the bushes. No problem, though, as he got down on his knees and hit an incredible approach on the green — left handed!

Woods would use that incredible shot to his advantage as well, as he putted the ball in the cup to somehow save par. He really hits some amazing shots that we’d rarely even see others attempt.