Watch: Andrew McCutchen hits lead-off home run against Braves

While all attention leading up to the Philadelphia Phillies’ Opening Day game against the Atlanta Braves was on superstar outfielder Bryce Harper. It was his teammate, Andrew McCutchen, who got things started for the Phillies.

McCutchen, who was signed to a three-year deal in the offseason, hit a solo home run off of Atlanta starting pitcher Julio Teheran only two pitches into the game.

According to Baseball Reference, the veteran outfielder is the third Phillies player in their database to hit a home run in the team’s first plate appearance of the year. He is also the first Phillie to accomplish this feat since Heinie Mueller in 1930.

Last season with both the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees, McCutchen slashed .255/.368/.424 to go along with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs.