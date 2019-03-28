Watch: Robinson Cano hits his first home run as a Met on Opening Day

For the first time since the 2012 season, Robinson Cano is back in New York. Traded from the Mariners to the Mets this offseason along with Edwin Diaz, this is Cano’s first run in the National League. It didn’t take him long to adjust.

In his first at-bat as a Met on Opening Day, Cano blasted a shot off of Washinton Nationals star Max Scherzer for a home run. He hit the 1-1 pitch out to the left field area of Nationals Park.

That's a heck of a first impression, @RobinsonCano. 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/55EU17nHbl — New York Mets (@Mets) March 28, 2019

That's how you start your Mets career 💥 pic.twitter.com/pnrEUAzh8v — SNY (@SNYtv) March 28, 2019

According to Stats by Stats, Cano became the first member of the Mets since Mike Jacobs in 2005 to hit a home run in his first appearance with the team.

Cano was on a roll during Spring Training, batting .411/.476/,610 with two home runs and 26 hits in 19 games. Overall, Cano has a .304 career average with 311 (now 312) home runs and 2,471 hits. In nine years with the Yankees, Cano hit 204 home runs.