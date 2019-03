Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday March 29

2:30am: 2019 Chaves Beach Wrestling World Series (FloWrestling)

4:00am: Ultimate Legends IX ($12.99 Fite.tv)

7:00am: Victory 8: Welcome to Vietnam (FREE Epicentre.tv)

8:00am: 2019 NHSCA High School Nationals (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: Garcia vs. Lopez Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

4:15pm: Gvozdyk vs. Ngumbu Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

5:30pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 63 (AXS)

9:00pm: Bellator 219 (Paramount Network/DAZN)

9:00pm: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 55 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Combate Americas 33 (DAZN)

Saturday March 30

2:30am: 2019 Chaves Beach Wrestling World Series (FloWrestling)

4:30am: Boxingmania 5 ($11.69 Epicentre.tv)

8:00am: 2019 NHSCA High School Nationals (FloWrestling)

8:00am: M-1 Challenge 101 Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

11:00am: M-1 Challenge 101 ($7.99 Fite.tv)

12:30pm: AFL MMA 19 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Bare Knuckle Boxing 16 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Zam-Zam Fight Night 2019 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Liam Smith vs. Sam Eggington/Joe Hughes vs. Robbie Davis Jr. (DAZN)

3:00pm: 2019 North Region MAWA Championships (FloWrestling)

3:30pm: UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Gaethje Prelims (ESPN+)

4:30pm: Clash of the Titans ($9.99 Fite.tv)

5:00pm: UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Gaethje Prelims (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 106 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Big John’s MMA: Northern Comeback II ($19.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Gaethje (ESPN)

7:00pm: Stand Up Warriors 21 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: Jose Lopez vs. Ryan Garcia (DAZN)

9:00pm: Mountain Force MMA 9 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Doudou Ngumbu vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk/Keita Obara vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (ESPN)

10:00pm: UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

Sunday March 31

1:00am: Absolute Muay Thai (UFC Fight Pass)

2:30am: OneFC: A New Era Prelims (Facebook/Twitter)

5:30am: OneFC: A New Era (OneFC App)

8:00am: 2019 NHSCA High School Nationals (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: 2019 North Region MAWA Championships (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man whose baseball team will be letting him down immediately after Opening Day weekend drowns his sorrows in fights.

1. OneFC: A New Era: Putting on their biggest card ever, live from the esteemed Ryōgoku Kokugikan, a.k.a. Sumo Hall. The debuts of Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson and a bunch of title fights make this must-see.

2. UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Gaethje: Do you like violence? FUCKING DO YOU?!?! Barboza vs. Gaethje is violence personified.

3. Doudou Ngumbu vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk/Keita Obara vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov: Ngumbu is the latest protein pack to be fed to the machine known as Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

4. Fight To Win Pro 106: F2W is coming with some huge names lately. Just on this card, Talita Alencar, Cyborg Abreu, JZ Cavalcante, and Thiago Alves just to name a few.

5. Bellator 219: I know Bellator is gearing up for a huge summer, but MAN have these cards been mediocre on wheels.

6. Liam Smith vs. Sam Eggington/Joe Hughes vs. Robbie Davis Jr.: Beefy vs. Eggington. A Portland hipster diner’s take on Steak & Eggs, or Matchroom main event?

7. Legacy Fighting Alliance 63: Thankfully, no interim titles on this card.

8. Jose Lopez vs. Ryan Garcia: Golden Boy isn’t exactly wheeling out the big guns for their DAZN card, and a hush-hush undercard, apparently.

9. Max on Boxing: ESPN fulling all the way in and investing in boxing in 2019 is something I would have never guessed even three years ago.

10. Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 55: Migrating over from AXS and joining the Fight Pass family is this solid, if unspectacular New England regional. The house that John Howard built, some say!

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Bantamweight Muay Thai Super Series Bout: Mohammed Bin Mahmoud (31-3) vs. Panicos Yusuf (37-7) [OneFC: A New Era]

4. Flyweight Kickboxing Super Series Bout: Hiroki Akimoto (20-0) vs. Joseph Lasiri (37-9) [OneFC: A New Era]

3. Flyweight Muay Thai Super Series Bout: Hakim Hamech (43-8) vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon (255-41-10) [OneFC: A New Era]

2. Krush 55kg Championship: Kotaro Simano (c) (21-12) vs. Yuma Saikyo (5-1) [Krush 99]

1. 72kg Super Series Bout: Andy Souwer (160-21-1) vs. Yodsanklai Fairtex (201-71-4) [OneFC: A New Era]

BOXING

5. Heavyweight Bout: David Price (23-6) vs. Kash Ali (15-0) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

4. Welterweight Bout: Egidijus Kavaliauskas (21-0) vs. Ray Robinson (24-3) [Top Rank on ESPN]

3. Lightweight Bout: Jose Lopez (20-3-1) vs. Ryan Garcia (17-0) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

2. Junior Middleweight Bout: Liam Smith (26-2-1) vs. Sam Eggington (24-5) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

1. WBC World Light Heavyweight Championship: Oleksandr Gvozdyk (c) (16-0) vs. Doudou Ngumbu (38-8) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. OneFC Women’s Strawweight Championship: Xiong Jing Nan (c) (13-1) vs. Angela Lee (9-0) [OneFC: A New Era]

4. Lightweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Eddie Alvarez (29-6) vs. Timofey Nastyukhin (12-4) [OneFC: A New Era]

3. OneFC Bantamweight Championship: Kevin Belingon (c) (20-5) vs. Bibiano Fernandes (22-4) [OneFC: A New Era]

2. Flyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Demetrious Johnson (27-3-1) vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (10-3) [OneFC: A New Era]

1. Lightweight Bout: Edson Barboza (20-6) vs. Justin Gaethje (19-2) [UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Gaethje]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 195lb Brown Belt Belt: Steven Nichols vs. Thiago Alves [Fight To Win Pro 106]

4. 180lb Black Belt Judo Bout: Jack Daouly vs. Ryan Reser [Fight To Win Pro 106]

3. 170lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Dustin Akbari vs. Gesias Cavalcante [Fight To Win Pro 106]

2. Black Belt Superfight: Luiz Panza vs. Roberto Abreu [Fight To Win Pro 106]

1. Fight To Win Pro Female Black Belt Flyweight Championship: Talita Alencar (c) vs. Karen Antunes [Fight To Win Pro 106]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: TWENTY-FIVE SMACKEROOS, PAL! We’re headed straight to the top, folks!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: AJ Matthews vs. David Rickels

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Oleksandr Gvozdyk over Doudou Ngumbu

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: OneFC: A New Era

Upset of the Week: Jessica Aguilar over Marina Rodriguez

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Eduard Folayang vs. Shinya Aoki