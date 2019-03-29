Kyler Murray is already 'the guy' in Arizona?

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray might already know he will be the No. 1 overall pick in a few weeks.

We’re about less than a month away from the 2019 NFL Draft, and it couldn’t come sooner. Mock draft season has been underway for quite a while now, but the real deal just keeps on inching closer. This year, it has a different feel. For starters, the Cleveland Browns don’t own the No. 1 overall pick. So with that, they won’t be drafting a quarterback this season (crazy, I know.)

But the team with the number one pick this season is the Arizona Cardinals, and they don’t need to draft a quarterback this year. Or do they? Last year, the Cardinals snagged Josh Rosen with the tenth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. This year, they might already trade him away as he struggled during his first season under center.

Rosen didn’t get the start at the beginning of the year for the Cardinals, but once they were finished with the dreadful Sam Bradford experiment, they figured they would give Rosen some much-needed playing time. Now, Rosen wasn’t good. But he was a rookie, and rookies should have room for mistakes. Apparently, though, the Cardinals don’t care to put up with his development. They have seen enough in both Rosen, and Oklahoma quarterback, Kyler Murray.

Rosen out, and Murray in?

There were rumblings about this scenario happening ever since Kliff Kingsbury took the job in Arizona. He loves Kyler Murray, and couldn’t stop talking about him when his name came up in pressers. However, when Rosen’s name came up, everything was just a general statement.

By now, we’ve realized that Rosen’s days in Arizona are numbered. Three teams have interest, and it’s only a matter of time until he’s shipped off elsewhere. As for Murray, he’s apparently been made aware that he’s ‘the guy’ in Arizona. It’s only a matter of time until he’s drafted.

Just a little nugget we just learned from @AllbrightNFL on @foxsports910 “The Cardinals have already told Kyler Murray he will be the guy” — Kenny and Crash (@KennyAndCrash) March 29, 2019

Are the Cardinals making the right move? Put it this way, if the new coach doesn’t believe in the guy who’s currently under center, then make sure he gets ‘his’ guy. Don’t waste a few years with a bad quarterback-coach relationship. Maybe Arizona should’ve given their last head coach more than one year to succeed as well, but that opportunity is out the window. Kingsbury is in the picture, and he has faith in Murray. So if the Cardinals believe they have to cater to their guy, then so be it.