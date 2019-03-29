Gameday 78: Penguins vs. Predators

Penguins vs. Predators

PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern – AT&TSN | NHLN | FS-TN

The Penguins host the Predators in the teams’ second showdown in 8 days. The Penguins will look to replicate the ultimate result of a 2-1 shootout victory in the Music City last Thursday.

The Penguins have had a brief respite that has helped to shape the state of affairs in the East, and it appears more likely than not that a) the Penguins should make the playoffs and b) they’ll likely be pitted against the Islanders. What still remains to be seen is who will have home ice in that scenario.

A win tonight will pull the Penguins level with the Isles at 97 points, a regulation or overtime win pulls them level with 41 ROW, and the Penguins would hold the tie-breaker thanks to a +33 goal differential (NYI’s current goal differential is +25).

It took a herculean late comeback from the Islanders to get those two points, as they scored 2 goals in the final 3 minutes to slingshot past the Jets and win 5-4 in regulation. That looms large for the Penguins, now, because home ice advantage in the playoffs as we know well is quite valuable.

Last time out was a 5-2 shellacking of the Rangers which saw the Penguins wake up after going down 2, then drop a big meaty dong on the Rangers’ foreheads, as of course is tradition. Great performance from the depths, with Bjugstad, Cullen, Blueger x 2 recording goals, and Schultz adding a goal on the PP for good measure.

With Evgeni Malkin presumably still out of the lineup, that will have to be the continuing trend if the Penguins are going to stay hold serve and keep the pace in the division. Malkin skated this morning, Zach Aston-Reese and Kris Letang did not.

Olli Maatta, however, will be a gametime decision.

Maatta said he feels good. A decision will be made later on his availability for tonight’s game v NSH. #pens -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 29, 2019

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

McCann – Blueger – Kessel

Simon – Bjugstad – Hornqvist

A. Johnson – Cullen – Wilson

Maatta – Dumoulin

J. Johnson – Schultz

Pettersson – Gudbranson

Murray

The Predators come into tonight’s tilt already having clinched a playoff spot, two points behind Winnipeg for 1st in the Central Division. They are two points ahead of the Blues who do have a game in hand and the edge in the tie break (40 ROW to Nashville’s 39).

The Preds recalled Troy Grosenick from Milwaukee, as Juuse Saros is ill. No official word on a starting goaltender for tonight’s contest, but Pekka Rinne’s career regular season numbers against the Penguins are … not great! He’s 2-5-3 with an .889SV% and 3.28GAA. The playoff numbers aren’t great either…

Forsberg – Johansen – Arvidsson

Granlund – Turris – Sissons

Jarnkrok – Bonino – Smith

Boyle – Gaudreau – Simmonds

Josi – Ellis

Ekholm – Subban

Irwin – Weber

Rinne

Catch the Predators (again).

Go Pens.