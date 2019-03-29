Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are texting daily, sparking Knicks rumors

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have never played on the same NBA team, but that could change as of next season.

Both players are set to become free agents in July, and they’ll be joined by a number of other NBA stars. Teams have been clearing cap space and doing salary dumps in hopes of landing one, maybe even two max players, which is why the Clippers, Knicks and Nets are in very good shape going forward.

And don’t be surprised if players have already been feeling out others, to see where they might want to sign. Durant and Irving reportedly text every day, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who said the following on “The Hoop Collective” podcast.

“I’ve had someone reputable this week tell me their relationship is as strong as ever, that Durant and Kyrie talk every day and, if not, text every day,” he said.

There has been a lot of talk indicating the Knicks have already begun courting Durant — without tampering, of course — and Irving, who grew up a Knicks fan in West Orange, NJ., has been on their list as well. We won’t be surprised at all if the two are planning to play together there, or in Los Angeles, for the Clippers. Stay tuned.