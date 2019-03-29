LaVar Ball addresses future of Big Baller Brand after setback

Lonzo Ball made a major statement when he covered up his Big Baller Brand tattoo, sparking rumors that both he and the rest of the Ball family were done with the company.

But according to LaVar Ball, that apparently is not the case.

He appeared on 98.5 KLUC radio in Las Vegas to discuss the Big Baller Brand All-American Game. It was set to take place at the Orleans Arena in Vegas on Sunday, but the recent issues with the company have led some to believe it wasn’t going to happen.

But the show must go on, and this one will, according to Ball.

“The game is definitely still happening,” Ball said.

“I’m not gonna let one roodypoo guy come in here and do something bad and then be like the brand’s not good,” he said.

Ball continued:

“The brand is good. It’s just somebody did something bad to it … We had a snake up in the thing, but you gotta understand this — I’m a snake charmer. When you’re a snake charmer, you’re gonna get bit.”

So it’s unclear exactly what former co-founder Alan Foster did, and if the report of him embezzling $1.5 million away from Lonzo is true, but we do know BBB is still a thing, for now.