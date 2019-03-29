Look: Justin Jackson's busty blonde girlfriend shows off curves

Justin Jackson had an extremely high ceiling heading into the 2017 NBA Draft, but he slipped out of the top 10, due to issues about his work ethic, and ended up getting taken 15th by the Kings.
But he never really fit in with what the Kings were trying to do on a regular basis, given that the team had too many wing players fighting for minutes. As such, the Kings traded him to the Mavericks for a fresh start, which appears to have motivated him a bit.
Jackson has still yet to break out and develop into the player he was touted to be, but the Mavericks coaching staff figures to have a better chance of making him reach his potential going forward.
For now, he continues to provide productive minutes off the bench, and he’s also crushing life off the court as well. Jackson has been dating the busty blonde Brooke Copeland, and you can check out some photos of the two of them below.
View this post on Instagram
Sidewinding/laughing until we can't breathe, screaming like maniacs trying to beat Luke at go-carts, trying to run away from people so we don't have to take pictures, movies galore, going to Church and praising Him together, and eating enough food for 263637 people… Can honestly say this was one of the best weekends ever!! #ThankYou #Lol #Byke #Bye
View this post on Instagram
Baby, this time not long ago, God allowed the birth of the most amazing human this world has ever seen. Living life is made complete having you by my side!! You make my sun come up in the morning and the Starrs come out at night!!! You’re the most beautiful mermaid to ever swim the seas and the most majestic unicorn to ever fly!! Thank you for loving me and allowing me to love you!!! I cannot wait to celebrate so many more birthdays with you!! Today is your freaking day!!! I love you Brooke Starr!!! ❤️🧜🏽♂️🧜🏻♀️⭐️🌈 🦄
Comments