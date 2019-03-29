Look: Justin Jackson's busty blonde girlfriend shows off curves

Justin Jackson had an extremely high ceiling heading into the 2017 NBA Draft, but he slipped out of the top 10, due to issues about his work ethic, and ended up getting taken 15th by the Kings.

But he never really fit in with what the Kings were trying to do on a regular basis, given that the team had too many wing players fighting for minutes. As such, the Kings traded him to the Mavericks for a fresh start, which appears to have motivated him a bit.

Jackson has still yet to break out and develop into the player he was touted to be, but the Mavericks coaching staff figures to have a better chance of making him reach his potential going forward.

