Look: Marvin Bagley's model girlfriend flashes beautiful smile

Kings big man Marvin Bagley III has had to deal with the pressure that comes along with being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, but he’s put together a solid rookie campaign despite all of it.

Bagley has done a great job of using his athleticism to be effective on the court, averaging 14.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He’s a big reason why the Kings have improved so much this season, and came very close to punching their ticket to the playoffs. Unfortunately, Sacramento will likely miss the postseason, sitting in the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings, and trailing San Antonio by 6.5 games with only a few weeks remaining.

The Kings, to their credit, boast a lot of young talent , and Bagley, as well as fellow point guard De’Aaron Fox, figure to be stars to build around for years to come. Not only that, Kings fans will get to continue to see more of Bagley’s beautiful girlfriend, Rissah Lozano. She’s a beautiful, exotic-looking woman, and you can check out some photos showing them both out and about below. Check out Lozano’s beautiful smile — it will warm your soul.