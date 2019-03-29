Tips in Choosing the Right Wedding Accessories

Most couples prefer to hire wedding planners rather than go through the entire process of planning a wedding on their own. This is because there are so many things to take care of and missing one detail can have a huge impact.

As far as the choice of wedding dress and accessories is concerned, it all depends on personal tastes and preferences. While picking the dress is relatively straightforward, finding the accessories to match it can be a bit challenging.

The accessories are just as important as the wedding dress, if not more important. It’s not uncommon to see different couples picking similar looking wedding dresses. The only way you can look different from everyone else is by making the right choices when picking your accessories.

Here are some tips to help you choose the right wedding accessories:

1. Pick the wedding dress first

Once you have bought your wedding dress, it becomes very easy to find accessories that match it. If you do it the other way round, it might take longer for you to find a wedding dress that is perfect for the accessories you have chosen.

2. Keep things simple

If you try to jumble too many ideas together, a lot of details can easily get lost in the whole mix. You just need to strike a balance between your accessories and the features of your dress. If the gown has very elaborate details, keep your jewelry simple. If it is a minimalist gown, then you can be a little bolder with your accessories.

3. Try to fit within your personal style

In as much as you want to make a statement on your wedding day, it is still important that you stay true to your personal style. This is what will guide you as you choose different things. At the end of the say, you want to be able to enjoy your wedding photos for the rest of your life. Following your own fashion sense definitely helps in this regard.

4. Find matching metal accessories

In most cases, you will be choosing from sterling silver, gold, and platinum. A good place to start would be to use your rings as a guide to help you when picking other pieces of jewelry. For example, if they are gold, there would be no problem choosing silver earrings. However, pairing a gold ring and some rose gold earrings would just get you looking clashy.

5. Get creative with your shoes

Since your shoes will be covered by your gown for a large part of the day, you don’t have to stick to the conventional choice of white heels. Have some fun with your choice. For example, you can even pick blue or another color you like. feel free to be a bit different.

Choosing your wedding accessories should not be a very complicated process. As long as you have a good idea of what to look for and how it fits with the general theme, you shouldn’t have any problems. Be clear minded and keep things simple and things will work out perfectly.