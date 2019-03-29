Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the world and National Basketball Association (NBA) is the home to best talents around the globe but among those, we have some athletes who are a notch above the rest i.e. the NBA all-stars.

NBA all-stars are popular among the fans and that’s why to have a huge fan base, all-stars often sell their own endorsements partnering with some biggest sports companies like Adidas, Nike, Underarmour etc.

So let’s discuss the top basketball NBA all-stars signature shoes

Michael Jordan- Nike

Whenever you hear about Basketball, Michael Jordan is the one player which pops up in the mind. Such a legend he was! Michael Jordan has a deal with Nike and the Nike brand is coming up with its Jordan shoes since 1984. Not only Michael Jordan's shoes have lit the basketball arena on fire- with the players wearing them but also people wear Nike X Air Jordan sneakers in the day to day life. From Air Jordan IV Eminem x Carhartt to Air Jordan I Black Toe, every pair gives the Jordan feeling which flows in the body whenever anyone wears these iconic shoes.

Kobe Bryant- Nike and Adidas

Kobe Bryant is another big name in the world of basketball. Playing for La Lakers, this man has touched all the feats in his career. And, this could be the reason why Nike approached Bryant and sealed the deal of Kobe shoes. Not only Nike but also Adidas and signed the deal with Kobe. This is the biggest reason why Kobe’s shoes get humongous popularity. From Adidas KB8 3 to Nike Kobe 10, Kobe Bryant shoes are one of the most iconic shoes in the basketball.

James Harden – Adidas

The 2017-18 MVP winner James Harden is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of NBA. In 2015 Harden landed a deal worth $200 million for 13 years with Adidas. Harden was already one of the highest paid NBA players and with his current deal, he has made into the highest-paid athletes of 2017 (ranked #13).

Latest shoes Harden LS2 shoes

Kevin Durant – Nike

Since Kevin Durant joined Golden State Warriors in 2016 he has won back to back rings in 2017, 2018 there is no doubt he is one of the most famous players of NBA. Durant signed a monster deal with Nike in 2014 worth around $300 million for 10 years.

He is also in the list of highest-paid athletes of 2017 (ranked #11).

Latest shoes Nike Zoom KD11

Kyrie Irving – Nike

Nike always manages to lure big stars with their attractive offers and back in late 2015 when Irving used to play for the Cavs he signed a lifetime extension with Nike which could be worth around $1 billion! Kryie is also featured in the list of highest-paid athletes of 2017 (ranked #29).

Latest shoes Nike Kyrie 4

Stephen Curry – Underarmour

Many experts and analysts believe that the golden generation of Golden State Warriors truly began when Curry was drafted by them in 2009. In 2015 Underarmour and Curry came to an agreement to extend his deal till 2024 through the specifications of the deal were not revealed it is believed that Curry’s value to UA could be more than $14 billion!

Steph was among the top 10 highest paid athletes of 2017(ranked #8)

Latest Shoes Curry 5

LeBron James – Nike

LeBron James is king of basketball whether it is on the court or off the court as in late 2015 he inked a lifetime extension with Nike but the number was not revealed through various sources suggested that the deal is worth more than $1 billion. In an interview with Maverick Carter – James’s longtime business partner, he was asked, Is the deal over a Billon Carter smiled and pointed one finger towards the sky. LeBron was the highest paid basketballer in 2017 (ranked #6)

Latest Shoes LeBron 16