Zion Williamson throws down insane alley-oop (Video)

Duke superstar Zion Williamson is on track to be one of the top picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, if not the first overall selection, and he showed that in the Sweet 16 against Virginia Tech on Friday night.

Williamson, once again, was a dominant force in the paint, and the Hokies had to commit so much resources to taking him away that it opened things up for Tre Jones on the perimeter. Jones saw plenty of open looks and dropped 22 points as the clear X-Factor in the game.

As for Zion, you’ll want to watch him throw down this alley-oop, as his body control and athleticism were on full display when he somehow managed to slam home a poor pass in his direction.