03/30/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

Opening Day was, once again, a successful one for the New York Mets (1-0). Jacob deGrom picked up right where he left off, tossing six shutout innings against the Washington Nationals (0-1), while new additions like Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz played vital roles in a 2-0 victory. The win was nice for the Mets, who will look to secure a series victory over their division rivals this afternoon. First pitch for the middle game of the three game set is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (13-4, 3.03 ERA in 2018) to the bump this afternoon. Syndergaard, who was the subject of trade rumors early in the offseason, is once again a key cog in the Mets’ rotation. The Nationals will counter with righty Stephen Strasburg (10-7, 3.74 ERA). Strasburg, who hasn’t been quite as brilliant as the Nationals have hoped for over the course of his career, is hoping to start 2019 on a good note by beating the Mets to even up this series.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard is 3-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 12 career starts against the Nationals
- Strasburg is 8-5 with a 2.73 ERA in 17 career starts against the Mets.
- The Mets are making one change to their Opening Day lineup, sliding Jeff McNeil over to left field for the first time. This will put Brandon Nimmo in center for the first time in 2019.
- J.D. Davis will make his first start as a Met today, batting eighth and playing third base.
Comments