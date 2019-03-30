03/30/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

Opening Day was, once again, a successful one for the New York Mets (1-0). Jacob deGrom picked up right where he left off, tossing six shutout innings against the Washington Nationals (0-1), while new additions like Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz played vital roles in a 2-0 victory. The win was nice for the Mets, who will look to secure a series victory over their division rivals this afternoon. First pitch for the middle game of the three game set is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (13-4, 3.03 ERA in 2018) to the bump this afternoon. Syndergaard, who was the subject of trade rumors early in the offseason, is once again a key cog in the Mets’ rotation. The Nationals will counter with righty Stephen Strasburg (10-7, 3.74 ERA). Strasburg, who hasn’t been quite as brilliant as the Nationals have hoped for over the course of his career, is hoping to start 2019 on a good note by beating the Mets to even up this series.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: