5 essential boxing tips for beginners

In addition to being an amazing workout and way to stay in best shape (that is if done with care), boxing is an amazing way to push your limits as well. It would ask for speed, endurance, power, agility and a sort of inner toughness in order to go further. If you are a rookie in boxing and are struggling with the basics, the important beginner boxing tips given below would definitely help you out during the initial phase, and even as you go ahead. Keep scrolling to know more!

You can check out more at DMB Boxing.

Tip 1: Breathing right

It is important that you breathe right far as possible in every session of your practices and even throughout your match. Breathing right has a great role to play in keeping you in the game for longer. If you don’t have a proper breathing patter in your game, you won’t be able to stay up for long as it leads to tiredness quite easily. Ideally, take in a good and stable breath before you land your punch combo, breath out as you land your punches and when done, step away and take another quick and calm breath. Try practicing and keeping up with this pattern even when you’re starting to go nervous.

Tip 2: Don’t overlook the body

The earlier you start digesting this, the better for you. It’s not always necessary that you land a knockout blow right on the opponent’s head. Don’t undervalue the body shots. Plus, it’s more about landing the punch right- know the right places to punch and the right combinations to land there.

Tip 3: Relax!

Don’t stiffen your body too much. In fact, as you start distributing relaxed punches instead of the ones with stiffened arms and shoulders, you will certainly find that your speed, agility as well as power are improving. Relaxed posture generally sends the message of confidence, generally saves energy and might even help you and some great hits.

Tip 4: Focus on footworks

Beginner often focus on just hand movements and mostly overlook the footwork part. Being good with foot movement would definitely go a long way in landing some surprise punches as well as in sliding out the way of an incoming punch. You need to practice quite a lot to get good moving legs in the right angle. Another important factor to keep in mind is to stay light on your front foot. Also keep note to stay more on the balls of your foot. During the initial phase, doing a good lot foot strengthening exercises would be crucial as well.

Tip 5: Different punch combinations

You should basically try and practice different punch combinations. As you practice, you will find that everyone develops one or other unique punching combinations and styles. To put it other way, there would be certain combos that you will be able to hit more powerfully with or the combos that you think you like more. This help in keeping the game up and mainly, in landing some surprise punches.

Check out https://dmbboxing.com/collections/headgear if you would like to get some headgears that you would love!