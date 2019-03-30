How To Watch Men's World Curling Championship 2019 Live Stream Online

With just a day to go for The World Men’s Curling Championship 2019 at Lethbridge, the article here is going to cover all the essential pieces of information you need to know to watch the games online. The championship celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. Canadian city, Lethbridge is going to be the host for the tournament. Thirteen competing nations are going to play in the nine-day long tournament.

The hosts Canada are the silver medallists from the last year’s event. Meanwhile, the United States holds the next available slot from the World Curling Federation’s Americas Zone after defeating Brazil and Guyana in the Americas Challenge back in November. Seven other teams have qualified for the championship from the 2018 European Championships which also took place back in November at the Estonian capital Tallinn.

The qualification order starts with the defending world champions Sweden, followed by Italy, Germany, Norway, Switzerland, and Russia. There is also the 2018 world bronze medalists Scotland taking part in the championship. Qualified nations from the Pacific-Asia Championships which happened in South Korean city of Gangneung in November 2018 are Japan and China. The New World Qualification Event, which took place in Naseby in New Zealand in January led South Korea and the Netherlands to reach the 2019 World Men’s Curling Championship.

Event Schedule

Following the opening ceremony which events tomorrow the competing nations are going to fight it out on the pitch in 20 sessions of round-robin play, which will last till the next Friday or the 5th of April. After which, the six teams at the top of the table will qualify for the next round or the play-off stage. The teams to rank first and seconds gets a direct qualification entry into the semi-finals.

For the nation which ranks third has to play only one game of qualification against the sixth ranking nation. Consecutively the fourth and the fifth-ranking team has to face each other on a game which happens on the 6th of April-Saturday morning.

For the semi-finals, the team to finish first will play the lowest-ranked qualifier while the nation to rank second plays the other qualification winner. Both the semi-finals will take place later on Saturday the 6th of April.

The World Title match will then take place on the 7th of April Sunday after the third-place/bronze medal match.

How to watch the World Curling Championship live streaming free 2019 online?

Well as said earlier, the article will have a thorough briefing regarding all the official channels to catch the live actions from the 2019 World Men’s Curling Championship. Having said that let’s get started with the options available.

NBCSN

NBC Sports will stream the tournament live online for the viewers in the United States.

TSN

For the viewers in Canada TSN will be a great way to catch all the match actions live. A viewer can check out on their official website to know about the broadcasting schedule for the matches and more.

RDS

Another way that a Canadian viewer can watch the 2019 World Men’s Curling Championship online is at RDS. However, the broadcasting schedule for the championship is still not out yet on the official website.

CCTV

Fans and viewers from China can watch the championship live on CCTV. The broadcasting schedule is already out on the broadcaster’s official website.

Viasat

Viasat is going to be the online viewing resort for the viewers in Denmark, Finland, and Norway. The amazing plug-in option from the broadcaster known as Viaplay will stream the 2019 World Men’s Curling Championship online for the viewers like it has always done with all the major sporting competitions from across the world.

L’Equipe

For the French fans and viewers of the Curling world championship, L’Equipe is going to be the official broadcasting right holders for the tournament in France. The broadcasting schedules are out on their official website.

NHK / BS1

Fans and viewers from Japan can support their nation while watching the games live online at NHK/bS1 where the broadcasting details for the tournament is available on their official website.

Polsat

Polsat is going to cover the 2019 World Men’s Curling Championship for the viewers in Poland. Broadcasting and other details are out now on their official website as well.

Match TV

Russian viewers get to catch the live actions from the tournament at Match TV. The Broadcasters have made the schedule available on their official website.

BBC Online

Viewers from Great Britain gets to catch the live actions from the Championship live at BBC Online. Also, there is a dedicated page with all the details for the tournament on their official website.

YouTube TV | The Cord Cutter Way

YouTube TV has been a great way so-far to watch everything online in a cord-cutter way. Event organizers these days highly focus on YouTube TV as their parent broadcasting medium. The service isn’t regional or territorial, and people from across the world can enjoy watching events in it.

World Curling TV on YouTube has all the round robin matches scheduled already on their official YouTube channel. It is probably the best way for the one who is ditching on his/her cable TV to catch the live actions from the championship online.

Watch the 2019 World Men’s Curling Championship Online from Anywhere in the World with a VPN Service

Fans and viewers who face a geo-block error from the above-said broadcasters can use a VPN service to enjoy watching the tournament live online. Just install the VPN application where Nord and ExpressVPN are highly recommendable in your device and connect to a server relevant to the one you are going to watch the live actions from, online.

Final Words

Well, it seems the article has covered all the ways for a viewer to watch The 2019 World Men’s Curling Championship live online. Hence, the decision lies on you to choose the broadcasters which best suits your requirement depending upon your location and language.