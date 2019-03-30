Johnny Manziel suffers brutal blow to head, exits AAF game (Video)

Johnny Manziel saw action under center for the second consecutive game since joining the Memphis Express, in Saturday’s contest against the Orlando Apollos, but he ended up leaving the game early after suffering a concussion.

It happened after he threw an interception to former Giants defensive back Will Hill. Manziel then attempted to tackle Hill on the return, but was unfortunate to have taken a knee to the head, which sent him to the ground. He was eventually helped off the field, but did not return, with the prognosis being that he suffered a concussion.

Johnny Manziel gets hit in the head. He stayed down on the field and appeared to be wobbly while exiting. He's likely done for the day. #ORLvsMEM pic.twitter.com/nZ4zFJevQH — AAF Reddit (@AAF_Reddit) March 30, 2019

Manziel was 2-of-3 passing, and also rushed three times for 18 yards, before exiting the game.