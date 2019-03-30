NFL

Johnny Manziel suffers brutal blow to head, exits AAF game (Video)

Johnny Manziel suffers brutal blow to head, exits AAF game (Video)

NFL

Johnny Manziel suffers brutal blow to head, exits AAF game (Video)

By March 30, 2019

By: |

Johnny Manziel saw action under center for the second consecutive game since joining the Memphis Express, in Saturday’s contest against the Orlando Apollos, but he ended up leaving the game early after suffering a concussion.

It happened after he threw an interception to former Giants defensive back Will Hill. Manziel then attempted to tackle Hill on the return, but was unfortunate to have taken a knee to the head, which sent him to the ground. He was eventually helped off the field, but did not return, with the prognosis being that he suffered a concussion.

Manziel was 2-of-3 passing, and also rushed three times for 18 yards, before exiting the game.

NFL

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NFL
Home