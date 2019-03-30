Look: Dennis Schroder's model girlfriend shows off amazing smile

Oklahoma City Thunder star Dennis Schroder has been a huge addition to his team this year, handling the ball and knocking down big shots when called upon.
Schroder is used to being the go-to guy, but he’s taken on a new role, letting Russell Westbrook and Paul George take the majority of the shots. But it’s created open looks for Schroder, and when they’re there, he’s been draining them.
He’s also crushing life off the court as well. He’s been dating Instagram model Ellen Nana, and she has one of the prettiest, most genuine smiles you’ll ever see. Check her and Schroder out below.
She’s also pregnant, as you can see in her most recent Instagram photo.
Lange haben wir auf dich gewartet und dann warst du da und hast unsere Glück vollkommen gemacht. Perfekter könntest du nicht sein! Du bist ein Teil von uns und ich danke meinem Mann dafür, dass er der liebevollste Papa ist 🙏🏻❤️ Mama und Papa lieben dich Junior 👶🏽 und ich liebe euch ❤️ @ds17_fg
