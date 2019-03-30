Look: Mark Few's wife has epic reaction during Gonzaga's loss to Texas Tech

Gonzaga was a team that a number of fans and analysts alike picked to wi the NCAA Tournament, but the No. 1-seed Bulldogs collapsed in the second half, allowing Texas Tech to emerge victorious, 75-69.

The Bulldogs had the lead for the majority of the first half, and for some of the second stanza as well, but a major field goal drought in the final 10 minutes of the game sealed their fate.

Gonzaga fans had high hopes for how this season would play out, and it was believed that this could be the year they finally rise to the occasion and win a title. But it wasn’t to be, and head coach Mark Few’s wife, Marcy, had some facial expressions late in the game that summed up how the team’s fan base felt.

She could barely even watch, so she closed her eyes at times.

@DavidBazzel @fitzhill Watching Mark Few's wife in stands reminds me of what MVPs ALL coach's wives are! Sounds like a great new 🏆 award by @DavidBazzel.@CoachZ_ARKANSAS@coachchadmorris pic.twitter.com/7dL9fuo06Q — David C. (@DavidCrook23) March 31, 2019

And then there was this.

Mark Few's wife Marcy is loving the Gonzaga-Texas Tech game. pic.twitter.com/OM6YSVsjNa — Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 30, 2019

That pretty much said all you need to know about that game, from the lens of a Bulldogs fan.