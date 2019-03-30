Look: Patty Mills' blonde bombshell girlfriend is a stunner

Patty Mills has been one of the Spurs’ most underrated players over the years, and he continues to make big shots on the court, while also being a solid leader off it.

Mills has done a great job mentoring the team’s young backcourt as they’ve looked to rebuild over the past few years, with Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker no longer there, and the future is bright for the Spurs’ guards. As for Mills, he’s not a pace-and-space player at his age, but he can still stretch the floor and knock down open looks off the ball.

And he’s been dating the beautiful Alyssa Levesque as well. She works out to keep in peak shape, and you can check out some photos of the two of them below.

