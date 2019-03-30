NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Bobby Portis

Hoops Manifesto

March 30, 2019

Mar 29, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball against Washington Wizards forward Bobby Portis (5) during the second half at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Bobby Portis – Washington (vs Utah)

28 points, 11-22 FG, 6 3PTs, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 1 block

A huge game from Portis wasn’t enough to top the Jazz.

 

