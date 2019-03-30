Timberwolves trolled Jimmy Butler, then fans booed him during introductions (Video)

It was to be expected that Timberwolves fans would boo Jimmy Butler in his return to Target Center on Saturday night, and sure enough, they did not disappoint.

But that wasn’t all, either.

The Timberwolves had some tricks up their own sleeve as well, which they busted out during player introductions. Players’ names were called while “You’re so vain” by Carly Simon played over the speakers. Fans chimed in by booing loudly during that time as well.

Jimmy Butler was greeted with boos in his return to Minnesota 🙃 pic.twitter.com/g3eO11iLcj — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 31, 2019

Butler got the last laugh at the end of the day, though, as his 76ers emerged victorious, even without Joel Embiid on the court.