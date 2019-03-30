Touchdowns and Tangents: NFL Owners Meetings, Special Olympics and trade updates

Touchdowns and Tangents features culturally concise commentary about the Owners’ Meetings, Special Olympics and the latest transactions.

Kenny and Pete talk about the lack of diversity among NFL Owners and will the AAF last? They breakdown the latest referee issues and how history would change due to that rule. There’s some insights on the Special Olympics controversy too.

Then they get into the weeds about NFL Pro Days and the latest transactions including Jordan Howard and Robert Quinn getting trade. TDT even presents reaction and fallout from the latest retirees from the NFL.

The Show ends with a great takes on BBB and the Ball family and some optimism. Bonus if you find the tangent on pork belly.