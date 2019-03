March Madness is in full swing, as sports fans have been watching the NCAA Tournament with their brackets in hand.

Some brackets are already busted, but others are still very much alive, with the Final Four

matchups soon to be set on Sunday night.

It’s possible that the Democratic National Committee could learn a thing or two about the bracket format, as maybe they could use that style to pick their candidate for the 2020 presidential election.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]