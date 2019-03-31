Chris Jericho Says That He Is 'Banned' From WWE, No Longer Allowed To Have Talent On Podcast

WWE legend and current All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho was interviewed this week on the Jim Norton and Sam Roberts radio talk show on SiriusXM. Jericho was asked by the hosts about some of his upcoming projects and WWE was brought into the conversation at some point during the show.

Jericho would take this time during the show to reveal that he is no longer allowed to interview WWE talent on his own podcast, Talk Is Jericho. The reason for this rule laid out by the WWE was due to Jericho’s affiliation with AEW.

When asked about talking with WWE CEO Vince McMahon since his signing with AEW, he replied with, “I’ve talked with him a couple of times but I’m kind of public enemy number 1 there now. I’ve been kind of removed from the annals of history” (h/t Wrestling News).

He would continue on to say that he asked if he can have a couple of guys on the podcast to help promote WrestleMania 35 and he was told that it was not appropriate due to his affiliation with AEW.

During the interview, Chris Jericho would go on to add that he had been removed from WWE’s videos on their website.

“I know that they had to take some videos down from UpUpDownDown of me playing. They edited some stuff from the Edge and Christian Show that had my name on it.”

Jericho would go on to put over AEW as he described the new promotion as being different to the WWE. He would back up his claim by saying that the wrestlers will have a lot more freedom and will not be filled with ex-WWE stars. He talks about his reason of signing with the upcoming promotion by having the chance of doing something different at this point in his professional career after nearly 20 years competing in WWE.

With Jericho being “banned” from the WWE as a result of his signing with AEW and his prevention from interviewing WWE Superstars, it will be interesting how WWE will go further with disassociating Jericho from their company and what the future will hold for Jericho’s podcast.