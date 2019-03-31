Colin Kaepernick throws passes to Migos rapper Quavo at celebrity game (Video)

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was back on the football field on Sunday — kind of.

Kaep wasn’t playing in the AAF, nor was he practicing with an NFL team. And, to remove all doubt, he wasn’t working out for an XFL team.

Instead, he was participating in Quavo’s Huncho Day celebrity flag football game. Quavo is a member of hit rap group Migos, and he was involved in setting the game up. Quavo also played in the game, and he was seen catching passes from Kap at one point.

Colin Kaepernick throwing passes with Quavo, warming up for the Huncho Day game. pic.twitter.com/KF3yOWLgBP — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) March 31, 2019

There were a lot of celebrities on the field for that exhibition game.