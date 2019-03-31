JD Martinez crushes home run for 1,000th hit of career (Video)

Red Sox slugger JD Martinez has been one of the biggest acquisitions for the team over the past decade, and he was a big part of the team winning the World Series last season.

But for the Sox, this season has been a bit of a different story, as Boston is off to 1-3 start, and has given up more runs than any other team in Major League Baseball.

Martinez, however, hasn’t been part of the problem, though. He’s hitting .357, and he recorded his 1,000th career hit in Sunday’s 10-8 loss to the Mariners. It came in true JDM fashion, too, in the form of a three-run dinger.

Of course J.D.'s 1000th career hit is a dinger! Congrats, @JDMartinez14! pic.twitter.com/AZ4oChqNai — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 31, 2019

JDM now has 7 RBIs on the young season already, and is picking up where he left off in 2018.