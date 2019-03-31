Look: Donovan Mitchell's model girlfriend shows off her goods

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell put together one of the best rookie campaigns we’ve ever seen from an NBA player last season, and he’s been looking to build on it this year.

Mitchell has drawn a lot of attention from opposing defenses, and it’s been difficult to put up the numbers he did during this time last season, while maintaining the same level of efficiency. Still, he’s managed to put up 23.4 points, 4.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds this year, and he has the Jazz currently in the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings.

He’s had some great support off the court as well, from his Instagram model girlfriend, Deja Lighty. She’s as beautiful as you would imagine, and she has no problem showing her social media followers. Check out some of the best photos of her and Mitchell below.