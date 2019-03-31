Look: Rapper Cinco has man claim to have shot, killed Nipsey Hussle on Instagram

Rap mogul Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his clothing store, the Marathon Store, in Los Angeles on Sunday, according to CNN.

Nipsey, along with two others, was shot around 3 p.m. local time. The other men were injured, while Nipsey was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crazy thing is he sent this tweet just before the shooting, as if he knew it was coming.

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

That’s not all, either. A rapper named Cinco did an Instagram live stream on Sunday, and in the middle of it, a man who goes by the handle of Gasstongbo, appeared on video. Gassstongbo then said he shot and killed Nipsey in front of his daughter. You can check out the video here, as it’s going viral quickly.

The police will clearly be investigating that claim. It’d be crazy if the guy really did do it and then took to social media to “brag” about it. However, he’s likely just blowing smoke in an attempt to get his five seconds of fame.