Naomi Vents Creative Frustration After 'WrestleMania' Battle Royal Announcement: 'I Have Been Humbly Silent For A Decade'

It had been rumored for the past several weeks that WWE would be announcing the return of the Women’s Battle Royal match at WrestleMania 35, and WWE made the match official on Saturday with the announcement that the women of Raw, Smackdown and NXT will once again compete in the bout.

Announced for the match so far are Naomi, Asuka, Lana, The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, Carmella and Dana Brooke, with more participant announcements likely forthcoming.

One name who does not appear happy with the announcement of her WrestleMania booking is Naomi, the winner of last year’s inaugural women’s battle royal match.

“Y’all sure this ain’t going to get cancelled too? Btw thank you so much for the opportunity,” Naomi Tweeted, referencing her match on Smackdown Live last week being canceled.

When a Twitter fan then accused Naomi of being “entitled”, the Smackdown star fired back with, “This isn’t about me this is about our division as a whole we all work to hard & have come to far to come THIS FAR! So go back to your cave bish this don’t concern you.”

Another fan on Twitter criticized Naomi for venting creative frustration, claiming Asuka is the one who should be upset and not Naomi, and Naomi responded by Tweeting, “U right there was never plans for me however I was looking forward to what could have been for others & do my part for them to get there but I guess I should be happy I get to sit in catering not contribute not do what I love keep my mouth shut bc the truth may ruffle feathers.”

Finally, a third fan tried to advise Naomi that sometimes being “humbly silent” about creative issues is best for the sake of your career in WWE, but Naomi disagreed, Tweeting, “Boo I’ve been humbly silent for a decade I don’t have another decade in me especially not for bs.”

As we reported immediately following Jimmy Uso’s arrest last month in Detroit for disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice, sources close to both Jimmy Uso and Naomi told FOX News the married couple is looking to get released from WWE, and while those rumors remain unconfirmed, Naomi certainly does not appear pleased with her WrestleMania 35 booking, and The Usos remain unbooked for the big PPV despite being Smackdown Live Tag Team Champions.