The NBA Stopper Rankings: March Update

It seems like every other day a new stat comes out to try to help us all understand the game of basketball a little better than we did the day before. So, in that vein, The Hoops Manifesto introduces it’s NBA Stopper Rankings – a different sort of defensive ranking system for NBA players.

When you boil it right down to its essence, what is the goal of an NBA team on defense? It’s to prevent the opponent from scoring. And the ways that a team can achieve that goal is by: rebounding an opponent’s errant shot, blocking an opponent’s shot attempt, stealing the ball from the opponent, or drawing an offensive foul from the opponent. That is what The Hoops Manifesto’s NBA Stopper Rankings are all about – discovering which players in the league are best at ending an opponent’s offensive possession.

(Since big men have more opportunities to rack up many of the stats we are tracking, we’ve also including a Top Five Guard ranking)

Overall Top 20

Top Five Guards

Rank Last Boards Steals Blocks Charges Total Stops 1 1 Russell Westbrook 637 134 32 5 808 2 2 Ben Simmons 491 102 54 0 647 3 3 James Harden 403 153 56 4 616 4 4 Luka Doncic 456 74 24 8 562 5 NR Bradley Beal 307 116 56 12 491

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)