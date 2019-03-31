Hoops Manifesto

The NBA Stopper Rankings: March Update

The NBA Stopper Rankings: March Update

Hoops Manifesto

The NBA Stopper Rankings: March Update

By March 31, 2019

By: |

Dec 31, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (1) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and guard Terrance Ferguson (23) during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City won 122-102. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like every other day a new stat comes out to try to help us all understand the game of basketball a little better than we did the day before.  So, in that vein, The Hoops Manifesto introduces it’s NBA Stopper Rankings – a different sort of defensive ranking system for NBA players.

When you boil it right down to its essence, what is the goal of an NBA team on defense?  It’s to prevent the opponent from scoring.  And the ways that a team can achieve that goal is by: rebounding an opponent’s errant shot, blocking an opponent’s shot attempt, stealing the ball from the opponent, or drawing an offensive foul from the opponent.  That is what The Hoops Manifesto’s NBA Stopper Rankings are all about – discovering which players in the league are best at ending an opponent’s offensive possession.
(Since big men have more opportunities to rack up many of the stats we are tracking, we’ve also including a Top Five Guard ranking)

 

Overall Top 20

Rank Last Boards Steals Blocks Charges Total Stops
1 1 Andre Drummond 726 117 121 1 965
2 4 Rudy Gobert 687 62 171 4 924
3 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo 714 90 101 1 906
4 6 Nikola Vucevic 702 77 86 0 865
5 2 Joel Embiid 692 44 116 1 853
6 7 Karl-Anthony Towns 651 64 118 2 835
7 8 Russell Westbrook 637 134 32 5 808
8 5 DeAndre Jordan 677 42 73 2 794
9 11 Nikola Jokic 587 96 52 5 740
10 9 Anthony Davis 498 88 135 6 727
11 12 Marc Gasol 511 79 84 26 700
12 13 Paul George 491 154 32 5 682
13 10 Hassan Whiteside 512 43 125 0 680
14 14 Jusuf Nurkic 505 71 103 0 679
15 15 Ben Simmons 491 102 54 0 647
16 20 Myles Turner 400 55 188 1 644
17 NR Clint Capela 494 41 93 4 632
18 16 Tobias Harris 540 51 35 0 626
19 18 Deandre Ayton 496 61 66 0 623
20 NR James Harden 403 153 56 4 616

Top Five Guards

Rank Last Boards Steals Blocks Charges Total Stops
1 1 Russell Westbrook 637 134 32 5 808
2 2 Ben Simmons 491 102 54 0 647
3 3 James Harden 403 153 56 4 616
4 4 Luka Doncic 456 74 24 8 562
5 NR Bradley Beal 307 116 56 12 491

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Hoops Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

2hr

Oilers 2hr ago

Game. Set. Not quite Match though but things are getting close. On Friday Night, the Oil Kings put the Medicine Hat Tigers on the ropes (…)

More Hoops Manifesto
Home