UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Gaethje Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Justin Gaethje lived up to his billing last night in Philly, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Gaethje.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Pennsylvania state athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 11,123

Gate: $1,102,542.16

Justin Gaethje: $294,000 ($120,000 to show, $120,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Edson Barboza: $145,000 ($75,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michelle Waterson: $125,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Hermansson: $101,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Josh Emmett: $95,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ross Pearson: $76,000 ($56,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Johnson: $71,000 ($51,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

David Branch: $65,000 ($60,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Maryna Moroz: $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Perez: $48,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gerald Meerschaert: $40,000 ($35,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Holland: $33,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Paul Craig: $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Desmond Green: $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sodiq Yusuff: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Enrique Barzola: $28,000 ($23,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Aguilar: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Casey Kenney: $27,100 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,600 from Borg for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marina Rodriguez: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ray Borg: $23,400 ($22,000 to show, $3,600 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mark De La Rosa: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sheymon Moraes: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Aguilar: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kennedy Nzechukwu: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sabina Mazo: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)