Congratulations to Barry Oh for winning our UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Gaethje Pick ‘Em Contest, and to Michael J. for being March’s winner. Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 236 on Apr 13th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Justin Gaethje – 58%
David Branch – 65%
Josh Emmett – 54%
Karolina Kowalkiewicz – 65%
Kennedy Nzechukwu – 65%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 30-12 (71%)
UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Gaethje Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Barry Oh
|10
|2
|Michael J.
|8
|2
|Jason Poirier
|8
|4
|Nathan H.
|7
|4
|CDN420
|7
|4
|Isaac Katz
|7
|7
|Emma Vreeland
|6
|7
|Matt G.
|6
|7
|Drew Mesler
|6
|7
|Richard lewis
|6
|11
|The MMA Manifesto
|5
|11
|Glen Purvis
|5
|11
|Herman Martinez
|5
|11
|Rodney
|5
|11
|Victor Rattanasithy
|5
|16
|Zoltan Szorfi
|4
|16
|Sternfan74
|4
|16
|Brandon Kaplan
|4
|16
|MMAinVA
|4
|16
|Dave K.
|4
|16
|theJawas
|4
|16
|ryanC
|4
|23
|Frankie Dicristofano
|3
|23
|Caleb Matthews
|3
|23
|MMAPhillip
|3
|23
|larry chaput
|3
|27
|Neil H.
|2
March Top Five
|1
|Michael J.
|21
|2
|Rodney
|20
|3
|Barry Oh
|18
|3
|Herman Martinez
|18
|5
|Emma Vreeland
|17
|5
|Isaac Katz
|17
|5
|MMAinVA
|17
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|MMAinVA
|62
|2
|Nathan H.
|60
|3
|Brandon Kaplan
|57
|4
|Dave K.
|56
|5
|Emma Vreeland
|55
|5
|Glen Purvis
|55
|7
|Derek Imm
|54
|8
|Herman Martinez
|53
|9
|Cameron Walsh
|52
|9
|CDN420
|52
