Congratulations to Barry Oh for winning our UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Gaethje Pick ‘Em Contest, and to Michael J. for being March’s winner. Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 236 on Apr 13th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Justin Gaethje – 58%

David Branch – 65%

Josh Emmett – 54%

Karolina Kowalkiewicz – 65%

Kennedy Nzechukwu – 65%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 30-12 (71%)



UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Gaethje Pick ‘Em Results

1 Barry Oh 10 2 Michael J. 8 2 Jason Poirier 8 4 Nathan H. 7 4 CDN420 7 4 Isaac Katz 7 7 Emma Vreeland 6 7 Matt G. 6 7 Drew Mesler 6 7 Richard lewis 6 11 The MMA Manifesto 5 11 Glen Purvis 5 11 Herman Martinez 5 11 Rodney 5 11 Victor Rattanasithy 5 16 Zoltan Szorfi 4 16 Sternfan74 4 16 Brandon Kaplan 4 16 MMAinVA 4 16 Dave K. 4 16 theJawas 4 16 ryanC 4 23 Frankie Dicristofano 3 23 Caleb Matthews 3 23 MMAPhillip 3 23 larry chaput 3 27 Neil H. 2



March Top Five

1 Michael J. 21 2 Rodney 20 3 Barry Oh 18 3 Herman Martinez 18 5 Emma Vreeland 17 5 Isaac Katz 17 5 MMAinVA 17

2019 Overall Top Ten