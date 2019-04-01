NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo blows by entire Nets team, throws down massive dunk (Video)

By April 1, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the current favorite to win the MVP Award, as he, at times, looks like a man amongst boys on the court.

That’s what happened at one point during Monday’s game against the Nets, when he bravely took on Brooklyn’s entire team.

Here’s the thing, though: As usual, The Greek Freak came out on top. He took on the Nets, 1-on-5, and still finished off the play with a dunk.

There was no stopping Giannis on that play. The Nets have been a solid defensive team this season, but when The Greek Freak wants to eat, he’s tough to defend.

