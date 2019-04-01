Joey Bosa to appear on final season of 'Game of Thrones'

Chargers star pass-rusher Joey Bosa played only half of last season, but still did a great job of wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks. He racked up 5.5 sacks, and 23 tackles.

It’s likely that Bosa is primed for a huge 2019, which could be his breakout year, now that he’ll likely be healthy heading into it, and also experienced. We look for him to put up huge numbers.

He’s also expanding his portfolio a bit, as he’ll be appearing on the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” It’s unclear how exactly Bosa had time to shoot Season 7 of the hit TV series, being that he was dealing with a foot injury, but we do know that he’s in it, according to NFL.com

According to numerous previous published reports on the show, production and primary filming for the final season of the Game of Thrones began overseas in October 2017 and concluded in July 2018.

The question, however, is whether viewers outside of the U.S. not following American football will recognize the NFL’s 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Maybe Bosa will sack the Night King.