LOOK: John Oliver Urges ‘WrestleMania’ Attendees To Help Stop Vince McMahon’s Mistreatment Of WWE Talents

Late night comedian John Oliver, host of the HBO show Last Week Tonight, famously took WWE to task back in 2018 for the company’s failure to severe ties with Saudi Arabia in the wake of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Oliver has once again taken aim at WWE, this time at its CEO Vince McMahon, who Oliver believes is to blame for early wrestler deaths and mistreatment of talents who are considered “independent contractors” in WWE and not employees.

In the video seen above, John Oliver offered a chart of expected death rates in pro wrestling compared to the general death rates of humans, and the death rates for people who formerly competed in the NFL, and the results are quite staggering to say the least.

Oliver then played clips of various releases such as CM Punk and Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast, in which Punk and Cabana famously accused WWE of mistreating them during their time in the company. Both Punk and Cabana were later sued by WWE doctor Chris Amann for comments made during the podcast, but the ex-WWE stars won the subsequent court case.

Oliver also showed footage from the Beyond the Mat documentary, during which former WWE star Jesse Ventura appears on Howard Stern’s show to criticize WWE’s classification of its talents as independent contractors.

Oliver then cited WWE fans using their voices in the past to affect change in the company, as evidenced by the #GiveDivasAChance movement which not only helped spawn the Women’s Revolution in WWE, but lead to the first-ever women’s main event at WrestleMania taking place this coming Sunday.

Oliver urged WWE fans attending WrestleMania 35 to let their voices be heard, and demand that the company treat its superstars better and change their statuses from independent contractors to full-time employees.

John Oliver did add at one point in the show, which was dedicated entirely to the WWE and Vince McMahon discussion, that he is indeed a pro wrestling fan, and enjoys wrestling’s entertainment factor. Oliver even showed several classic WWE clips featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kurt Angle and Jake “The Snake” Roberts.