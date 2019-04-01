Johnny Manziel spotted partying at popular Hollywood nightclub

It appears that Johnny Manziel is going through a difficult stretch of his life right now, having split from his wife, Bre Tiesi. Not only that, Manziel has been trying to resurrect his football career by playing in the AAF, but he suffered a concussion in Saturday’s game, and it’s unclear when he’ll be cleared to suit up to play again.

Still, all of that didn’t stop him from going out and being social. In fact, it might have even driven him to do exactly that, as TMZ spotted him at Nightingale Plaza (Los Angeles) after 1 a.m. Monday morning. There’s even a short video of him entering the club.

Drinking roughly 24 hours after suffering a concussion probably isn’t a good idea. Also, LA is a long way from Memphis.