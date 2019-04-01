Look: Bryce Harper, beautiful wife Kayla are having a baby

Look: Bryce Harper, beautiful wife Kayla are having a baby

Updates

Look: Bryce Harper, beautiful wife Kayla are having a baby

By April 1, 2019

By: |

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has settled in with his new team, having recorded both his first hit and first home run since electing to take his talents to Philadelphia.

Harper’s already hitting .333 on the season, and has drawn four walks in only 13 plate appearances, showing that opposing teams are already looking to pitch around him. That’s probably a sound strategy, as two of his three hits are home runs, so when he connects, he makes teams pay.

He also announced some big news on Monday. Bryce and his beautiful wife, Kayla, announced that they’re expecting a baby boy this August on Instagram.

In case you haven’t seen Kayla, you’ll want to check out some more photos of her and Bryce here.

View this post on Instagram

proud is an understatement 💫 I love you.

A post shared by Kayla Harper (@kayy.harper) on

View this post on Instagram

❤️🧡💛

A post shared by Kayla Harper (@kayy.harper) on

Updates

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More sportsdaily
Home