Look: Bryce Harper, beautiful wife Kayla are having a baby

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has settled in with his new team, having recorded both his first hit and first home run since electing to take his talents to Philadelphia.

Harper’s already hitting .333 on the season, and has drawn four walks in only 13 plate appearances, showing that opposing teams are already looking to pitch around him. That’s probably a sound strategy, as two of his three hits are home runs, so when he connects, he makes teams pay.

He also announced some big news on Monday. Bryce and his beautiful wife, Kayla, announced that they’re expecting a baby boy this August on Instagram.

