Sue Schneider joins SBC as Community Director

Industry veteran Sue Schneider is to join SBC (Sports Betting Community) in a permanent capacity as Community Director as the organisation continues to invest in the US market ahead of this month’s Betting on Sports America conference.

Schneider has been working as a consultant to SBC in establishing the event, which is being held April 23-25 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey, as the largest dedicated sports betting industry conference and trade show in the US.

The partnership has been so successful that she will now take up a role developing the SBC community in the US beyond Betting on Sports America. She will be representing SBC at this week’s NIGA conference in San Diego.

SBC Founder and CEO Rasmus Sojmark commented: “We’ve respected Sue and her work for years and bringing her on board to help our first event in the US was one of our smartest decisions. We’re very happy that she’s agreed to join us to help us with our long term ambitions in North America.”

Sue Schneider added: “I really enjoy working with SBC and am pleased to stay on after Betting on Sports America. It’s clear that sports betting is going to play a big part in the gambling landscape here, so it’s an exciting time to be involved.”

Schneider is considered to be one of the world’s leading experts on the internet gaming industry which she began monitoring in 1995 and has testified to both the US Senate, the US House of Representatives as well as the National Gambling Impact Study Commission.

She previously launched River City Group, which produced the largest i-gaming events in the world as well as key industry trade publications, before it was acquired by Clarion Events in 2006.

Schneider was also a founder and served as Chairman of the Interactive Gaming Council (IGC), a trade association, from its inception in l996 until 2004. She currently serves as Editor-at-Large for Liebert Publications’ Gaming Law Review and Economics.

SBC (Sports Betting Community) are proud members of AGA (American Gaming Association), NIGA (National Indian Gaming Association), CGA (Canadian Gaming Association), platinum sponsor of IAGA (International Association of Gaming Advisors), and official partners of G2E Las Vegas.