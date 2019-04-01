The Best Sports to Watch on TV

If there is one thing we can all agree on, it’s the fact that sport is exciting.

No matter which sport you pick, the unpredictable nature of each game and participants means that anything can happen to change things around.

Audiences watching the sport in person might sometimes miss important snippets of the fast-paced action. An easy solution is to watch sport on tv.

You can find a detailed list of all the upcoming sport events and the channels that broadcast them on TVsportguide.com

Sporting events at your fingertips

Years ago you could only catch major sporting events on tv, and the licenses were very expensive. With the spread of the Internet and the rise of viewing audiences around the world, these barriers have practically disappeared.

Today, you can watch basketball and many other sport on tv through broadcast listing schedules. All the sport that entertains you is available live through tv stations and websites at the click of a button.

You could watch horseracing in the morning, followed by a Rugby match in the afternoon and a football game in the evening, without ever leaving the comfort of your couch.

In fact, audience members admit that some sports are better watched on tv than in person.

Rugby

Rugby is a strategic game where strength and power can only get you so far before logic and speed become vital.

This mix of abilities and tactics make it a popular spectator sport which is great fun to watch. However, when you are seated in a large stadium it might be difficult to closely follow the action.

Players intended on tackling the attacker with the ball tend to cover up part of the action for parts of the stadiums, but they can never hide from the cameras. You can catch all the thrilling moments, second by second, directly from your tv.

Golf

There is nothing as exciting as watching a golf pro swing a hole in one. Unfortunately, this can sometimes take a while, and you can find yourself standing in boredom.

There are a selection of UK channels where to watch this sport on TV, so you don’t get bored.

These programmes will often include past highlights and provide running commentary to keep you entertained in moments of slow-moving action.

You can also use these moments to quickly go to the bathroom or get a bite to eat, knowing that you are always just a few steps away from the heart of the competition.

Downhill Skiing

Very few things in life provide the same thrill as watching a skier descending at a fast speed during Downhill Skiing. Depending on the weather, however, the audience members might get cold or lack a good view of the landing.

Watching Downhill Skiing live on tv allows you to catch every important moment up close. From the initial dive to the in-flight stance and the final landing, you will feel that you are right next to the skier. What’s more, you don’t need to venture into the cold weather to do so.

Cycling

Cycling, especially the most popular ones such as the Tour de France or Giro d’Italia, are only properly appreciated when watched on tv. These races take place across such a large area that it is impossible for audience members to catch all the best parts.

Watching these races live on tv ensures that you are instantly aware of any updates. You will see overtaking riders in the final sprint, accidents as they happen, and even victory celebrations from the best possible angle.

Mobile tv cameras on motorcycles and drones are in constant motion, so you can truly be in multiple locations at the same time.

Formula 1

Watching Formula 1 and other car races on tv provide you with constant feeds of all that is happening in the different parts of the track.

Live audience members are normally placed at the starting and finishing position of the track, but this is usually the straight part. Everyone knows that the driver’s skill and abilities are proven on the curves.

There are several UK and international channels where to watch this sport on TV, live from around the world.

Apart from being kept up to date with all that is happening in the race, you will also get the opportunity to share the view of the race directly from the driver’s seat.

The greatest thing about watching basketball and many other sport on tv using the broadcast listing schedule is that all you need is an Internet connection. In fact, a tv itself is not really necessary either, and you can use any supported digital device.

Just connect to tvsportguide.com, pick your favourite sport and start watching. The best seat in the house is always reserved for you, and you don’t even need to dress up for the occasion!