UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Apr 1/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Jon Jones
|513
|2
|NR
|Luke Rockhold
|295
|3
|5
|4
|Thiago Santos
|165.5
|4
|2
|5
|Anthony Smith
|155
|5
|3
|13
|Ovince Saint Preux
|151.5
|6
|4
|12
|Glover Teixeira
|150
|7
|6
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|144
|8
|7
|15
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|124
|9
|8
|9
|Corey Anderson
|120
|10
|9
|10
|Ilir Latifi
|111
|11
|11
|3
|Alexander Gustafsson
|110
|11
|20
|14
|Johnny Walker
|110
|13
|11
|6
|Dominick Reyes
|107.5
|14
|15
|Nikita Krylov
|101
|15
|9
|7
|Jan Blachowicz
|95.5
|16
|13
|16
|Misha Cirkunov
|93
|16
|14
|8
|Volkan Oezdemir
|93
|18
|16
|11
|Jimi Manuwa
|92
|19
|17
|Jimmy Crute
|78
|20
|18
|Sam Alvey
|75.5
|21
|19
|Aleksandar Rakic
|73
|22
|21
|Ion Cutelaba
|66
|23
|24
|Paul Craig
|65
|24
|22
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|54.5
|25
|23
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|50.5
|26
|25
|Tyson Pedro
|43
|27
|26
|Ed Herman
|32.5
|28
|27
|Gian Villante
|26
|29
|30
|Alonzo Menifield
|25
|29
|30
|Darko Stosic
|25
|31
|32
|Justin Ledet
|24.5
|32
|33
|Gokhan Saki
|22.5
|33
|34
|Karl Roberson
|22
|34
|NR
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|20
|35
|35
|Patrick Cummins
|14.5
|36
|36
|Devin Clark
|14
|36
|37
|Magomed Ankalaev
|14
|38
|37
|Mike Rodriguez
|10
|39
|39
|Rashad Coulter
|5
|39
|39
|Ryan Spann
|5
|39
|41
|Saparbek Safarov
|5
|42
|41
|Hu Yaozong
|0
|42
|NR
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|0
|42
|NR
|Klidson Abreu
|0
|42
|41
|Marcin Prachnio
|0
|42
|NR
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|0
|42
|41
|Vinicius Moreira
|0
Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings
