UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Apr 1/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Jon Jones 513 2 NR Luke Rockhold 295 3 5 4 Thiago Santos 165.5 4 2 5 Anthony Smith 155 5 3 13 Ovince Saint Preux 151.5 6 4 12 Glover Teixeira 150 7 6 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 144 8 7 15 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 124 9 8 9 Corey Anderson 120 10 9 10 Ilir Latifi 111 11 11 3 Alexander Gustafsson 110 11 20 14 Johnny Walker 110 13 11 6 Dominick Reyes 107.5 14 15 Nikita Krylov 101 15 9 7 Jan Blachowicz 95.5 16 13 16 Misha Cirkunov 93 16 14 8 Volkan Oezdemir 93 18 16 11 Jimi Manuwa 92 19 17 Jimmy Crute 78 20 18 Sam Alvey 75.5 21 19 Aleksandar Rakic 73 22 21 Ion Cutelaba 66 23 24 Paul Craig 65 24 22 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 54.5 25 23 Khalil Rountree Jr 50.5 26 25 Tyson Pedro 43 27 26 Ed Herman 32.5 28 27 Gian Villante 26 29 30 Alonzo Menifield 25 29 30 Darko Stosic 25 31 32 Justin Ledet 24.5 32 33 Gokhan Saki 22.5 33 34 Karl Roberson 22 34 NR Michal Oleksiejczuk 20 35 35 Patrick Cummins 14.5 36 36 Devin Clark 14 36 37 Magomed Ankalaev 14 38 37 Mike Rodriguez 10 39 39 Rashad Coulter 5 39 39 Ryan Spann 5 39 41 Saparbek Safarov 5 42 41 Hu Yaozong 0 42 NR Kennedy Nzechukwu 0 42 NR Klidson Abreu 0 42 41 Marcin Prachnio 0 42 NR Nicolae Negumereanu 0 42 41 Vinicius Moreira 0

Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)