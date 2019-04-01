WWE Stock Drops As John Oliver Is Invited To 'WrestleMania' After Late Show Condemnation, CM Punk Comments

This week’s episode of Last Week Tonight, hosted by comedian John Oliver, has received major mainstream attention as it focused entirely on WWE, and Oliver’s claims that Vince McMahon has mistreated talents, classified as “independent contractors”, throughout WWE history.

In response to the episode, WWE has issued the following statement, inviting John Oliver to WrestleMania 35 in order for Oliver to “learn more” about the inner-workings of WWE.

John Oliver is clearly a clever and humorous entertainer, however the subject matter covered in his WWE segment is no laughing matter. Prior to airing, WWE responded to his producers refuting every point in his one-sided presentation. John Oliver simply ignored the facts. The health and wellness of our performers is the single most important aspect of our business, and we have a comprehensive, longstanding Talent Wellness program. We invite John Oliver to attend WrestleMania this Sunday to learn more about our company.

In addition to WWE’s response, numerous wrestlers and pro wrestling personalities, including Jim Cornette, have offered their thoughts on the Last Week Tonight episode as seen below. “Well, after a complete viewing, this is the absolute most truthful outside media piece I’ve seen on wrestling in over 40 years,” Tweeted Cornette.

CM Punk, who was cited in the episode following his very public lawsuit involving Colt Cabana and WWE doctor Chris Amann, also weighed in on the episode.

Well, after a complete viewing, this is the absolute most truthful outside media piece I've seen on wrestling in over 40 years:https://t.co/CKsAnqbGUS — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) April 1, 2019

Punk’s comment about “shi**ing britches” is in response to Punk’s claims that WWE doctors issued him so many Z-packs that he once defecated in his own wrestling trunks during an episode of Smackdown. At the time, Punk Tweeted on the incident, but WWE officials made his delete the Tweet.

“IF WWE actually gave a damn for those who broke themselves for their bottomless wealth, they’d have set up a ‘free’ PHYSICAL rehab program for their alumni don’t ya think?,” Tweeted former WWE star Paul London. “Nope. Their ‘free’ DRUG rehab ‘offer’ for alumni is a total sham & PR scheme. Why do most become addicts???”

In addition to the above, Bloomberg notes that WWE’s stock has seen a drop since Oliver’s thirty minute bashing of the company took place on Sunday night.

“World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares slipped as much as 2.9 percent after comedian John Oliver criticized the company and Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon’s treatment of wrestlers,” reads the Bloomberg report.