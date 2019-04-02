5 Things to Know About Horse Racing

Horse Racing is a game that can be easily understood by all. However, it can be hard and confusing to those who know nothing about it. Learning about it gives you better insight into this colloquial and unique game. The most basic things you need to learn about this game include:

1) Betting Requirements

Betting on horses has been an old practice that continues to gain momentum, even with the new generation. You can mint millions from this game or lose the same amount. To increase your chances at winning, you need to practice safe betting. This requires careful analysis of the horses racing and betting on the one with the highest chance of winning. This information can be acquired from a history form. It will help to improve the betting option you go for. Once you make this analysis, you can proceed and back the horse likely to win placing your bet. You can also access the best horse racing tips from renowned tipsters with a proven winning track record. They give impressive tips regularly for free or on a subscription.

2) Participant Requirements

To ensure you can easily understand the game, you also need to learn about those participating. Some jockeys ride the horses, referees, and the inspectors who man the race. The jockeys should be trained on horse racing to avoid risking the lives of participants and the horses. They should also be properly dressed and well equipped during the race for comfort and increase their winning chances. They should be physically fit and avoid intoxication and substance abuse. Referees and match inspectors inspect the players and animals before the race and on the field to ensure they comply with the rules. They have the power to penalize and even disqualify those that fail to adhere.

3) Horse Requirements

Horses used for this game should also be well trained to ensure that they can participate competently. The horse should be physically fit and free from health complications and conditions. It should also be at a prime age when they are strong and hardy to increase your chances of winning too. It should also meet other requirements such as weight, and genetic composition to avoid risking its life.

4) Match Rules and Regulations

There are many horse races, and each race comes with its set of rules. The rules determine which actions to be taken for failure to meet set standards. It also determines the disciplinary action to be taken for improper behavior and actions. However, some rules apply to all matches. These rules, such as timely docking, proper outfits, correct weights once broken, can bar the participant and the horse from competing. Offenses such as carelessness and intentional accidents can also prevent them from participating from competing in subsequent races. They can also be fined.

5) Field Requirement

A horseracing field should meet the set standards set by the concerned governing bodies. The field should offer ample security to the participants and the spectators by keeping them in separate regions. The pitch should also have docks to hold the horses waiting for a race to ensure that none gets a head start. This reduces the chances of cheating and helps coordinate the animals. The field should also have standard racing gadgets placed correctly and strategically to offer fair competition.