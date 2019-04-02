Antonio Brown has arrogant take to 'guide' young NFL players toward developing

The Raiders’ biggest offseason acquisition, Antonio Brown, sure doesn’t lack confidence, that’s for sure.

Oakland acquired wide receiver Antonio Brown in a trade with Pittsburgh, after the locker-room dissension got too much for the Steelers to deal with.

As for AB, it was said that he was just putting on a front, and wasn’t really the me-first player he’s looked to be. However, it appears he’s picking up where he left off in Pittsburgh, though, from comments he made in an interview with Complex Magazine.

Here’s the advice he had for young receivers in their pursuit of greatness. All they have to do is “study AB,” apparently.

“Just watch AB,” he said. “Study AB. That’s it. If you need help, call Team AB84. We’ve got the best team in the league. We do the best deals, we do the best marketing. Just hit us up if you want your business boomin’.”

Well, there you have it. It’s that easy. Just watch AB.