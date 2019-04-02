Best Testosterone Booster and Fat Burner Combo

When you think of fat burning, I bet your first thought isn’t “I need a testosterone booster”.

No?

For many people, a testosterone booster brings thoughts of muscles and heavy-weights, but while a good T-booster can potentially help with this if it’s your desire, it’s far from the full story. Ingredients for healthy T-boosting have come a long way, but the products still get caught up in old assumptions.

On the opposite side of the coin, high-quality fat burners work, but they require committed cardio and an iron-clad diet to go with it.

But what if one supplement complimented the other?

That’s what we’re here to explore. We’ll show you how each supplement works to burn fat, and how you can use them together to reach your goals.

Why Stack a Testosterone Booster with a Fat Burner?

Most people looking to burn fat probably never thought a T-booster was an appealing idea.

Due to steroids, there’s a bit of a stigma attached to supplements designed to raise testosterone levels. But there is a stark difference between steroids and T-boosters that’s worth clearing up:

First, testosterone boosters are NOT steroids. They are safe, legal and do not raise testosterone above healthy levels. They provide your body with ingredients that encourage the body to produce its own, healthy testosterone.

Steroids are synthetic hormones that interrupt and damage these processes, raising testosterone to dangerous levels. You want to avoid these.

But… we’re here to burn fat, so why do I need to know about testosterone boosters?

Because of this:

Studies have shown that sub-optimal testosterone levels not only reduce muscle mass, but lower calorie expenditure. Testosterone deficiency can promote an increase of fat mass over time.

This is a great piece of information because it means by stacking a proven fat burner with… you guessed it, a proven T-booster, we can optimize fat burning and the kind of muscle building and toning you’re aiming for.

By kickstarting muscle building and optimizing testosterone levels in your blood, you provide the perfect, sustained environment to keep burning fat.

We’re going to jump into exactly what you’re going to want in a fat burner and T-booster and how you can combine them to achieve your goals.

What to Look For

First off, for both T-booster and fat burner, you’re ideally going to want a supplement containing a small number of handpicked, high-quality ingredients that complement each other.

Reject long lists of ingredients, more is most definitely not merrier. A large number of ingredients is a red flag for two reasons:

The more ingredients in a supplement with a specific goal, the less likely they will all be working effectively together to meet that goal. Secondly, they’ll almost always be poorer quality than a well-engineered product with a couple of ingredients.

Some key ingredients you’ll want to see…

Fat burner

Cayenne – the active ingredient is capsaicin and in peppers it might burn your tongue, but it also burns fat through adrenaline receptors.

Black pepper extract – piperine, a thermogenic compound like capsaicin it burns fat by increasing energy expenditure. It also helps to boost absorption of all other ingredients in a supplement, making it more effective.

T-Booster

D-Aspartic Acid – an amino acid that stimulates the body’s production of testosterone down multiple pathways. It’s a powerful T-boosting ingredient.

Ashwagandha – one that’s often lost, ashwagandha is an adaptogen and traditional herb that helps your body handle stress by reducing cortisol as well as stimulating T production.

Here at TheSportsDaily.com, we have a couple of favorite products that we like to recommend, a great fat burner and a complementary T-Booster. Both come from our favorite supplement line, Performance Lab.

The Best Fat Burner

Performance Lab® SPORT Fat Burner

As we mentioned at the start, you want a fat burner that is designed to work alongside a lifestyle that lends itself to fat-loss. You can’t expect these supplements to do all the work, but a supplement of this quality will make a huge difference to your diet and exercise program.

Performance Lab® SPORT Fat Burner is designed, not only to optimize fat burning hormones and boost energy output, but to also protect muscle mass from breaking down during fat loss.

All ingredients are naturally sourced, GMO-free, vegan, and most importantly — they work together to boost the effectiveness of the product.

Let’s get into exactly what makes this supplement so effective.

HMB (ß-Hydroxy ß-Methylbutyrate)

Straight off the starting blocks, Performance Lab comes in with a premium ingredient. Research into fat burning during a fasted state found that, although the metabolism of fat was high, it was also detrimental to muscle mass.

HMB, a product of the branched chain amino acid leucine, was found to cut levels of enzymes responsible for breaking down muscles. It also boosted physical performance while fasting and actually promoted muscle protein synthesis down the same pathway as its parent molecule Leucine.

In fact, in terms of increasing muscle mass, HMB is suggested to be 20 times more potent than supplementing Leucine directly.

HMB has also been seen to maintain the body’s preference to burning fat over muscle tissue during a calorific deficit — when you’re burning more calories than you’re consuming.

Coleus Forskohlii (as Forslean®)

Sourced from the traditional Ayurvedic herb, it’s an ingredient that’s seen some controversy, but its inclusion here is interesting.

Research shows a similar effect on preserving muscle while burning fat to HMB. The reason its combination with HMB is interesting is that they work down different channels, meaning they stack together effectively.

It raises levels of cyclic adenosine monophosphate which boosts the rate of fat loss. It also stimulates the breakdown of triglycerides… aka. body fat.

Cayenne Pepper Extract (as Capsimax®)

One of the ingredients you really want to be on the lookout for, cayenne pepper extract brings the capsaicinoids to the party.

A traditional fat-burning ingredient that has only become more effective with higher quality processing, it stimulates the production of fat burning hormones. These then signal enzymes to start breaking down fat and tell the cells to increase their energy expenditure.

Temperatures rise (not that you’d notice in the gym) — hence thermogenesis — and the calories being burned are maximized.

The clever part — the fat break-down ability of capsaicin works together with forskolin to provide superior fat burning performance than any product that includes each ingredient alone.

Black Pepper Extract (as BioPerine®)

Another must-have for high-quality fat burners, the active ingredient in black pepper extract, piperine, optimizes energy expenditure and inhibits the production of new fat cells.

As BioPerine® is a premium form of piperine, it’s not only shown to be safe across numerous clinical trials, but it is also the only form of black pepper that’s been seen to increase the absorption of fat burning nutrients.

GTF Chromium (NutriGenesis™)

The final ingredient in Performance Lab SPORT Fat Burner is chromium, an essential trace element that the body needs to perform at its best but cannot make alone. Chromium might help to keep blood sugar levels normal by helping our bodies to use insulin more efficiently. Some studies show it can also help to reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol and increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels.

The form here is made via a specialized process called NutriGenesis™, which makes nature-identical vitamins and minerals in a lab to allow scale and boost their bio-availability.

The Best T-Booster

Performance Lab® SPORT T-Booster

We’re here to find the best combo, and these two products are not only at the very top of their game, but they’ve been engineered to work together.

Performance Lab® SPORT Fat Burner was impressive; the T-booster is also made from natural ingredients that are GMO-free and vegan.

Let’s see how it complements the fat-burning capabilities.

Ashwagandha

This is the Ayurvedic herb we listed earlier as desirable for a quality T-Booster and Performance Lab provides us with KSM-66®. It’s the strongest ashwagandha root extract available, clinically proven to increase testosterone levels and is 100% organic.

By regulating cortisol, ashwagandha reduces testosterone decline caused by stress. Heard of fight or flight? Ashwagandha effectively increases your testosterone’s endurance in the blood during periods of stress.

It also stimulates precursor hormones that promote the natural production of testosterone.

D-Aspartic Acid Calcium Chelate

By bonding it with calcium in a process known as chelation, the proven testosterone boosting ingredient DAA is made far more bioavailable.

D-Aspartic Acid is a seriously powerful testosterone supplement that has been used by bodybuilders and athletes globally for years, and for good reason. It stimulates numerous glands in the endocrine system to produce hormones that contribute to testosterone synthesis.

Studies have seen up to a 42% increase in blood testosterone in only 12 days using this form of DAA.

Mucuna Pruriens

Another adaptogen herb, Mucuna Pruriens inhibits prolactin — a protein that reduces T-levels — actively reducing stress effects on optimal testosterone.

It’s also responsible for activating a chain reaction, starting with converting dopamine in the brain, that leads to the synthesis of more testosterone.

Mucuna Pruriens has also been seen to increase male virility, sperm count and sperm activity.

The clever bit — the combination of KSM-66® ashwagandha and Mucuna Pruriens results in an unparalleled anti-cortisol effect that, not only helps testosterone sustain at optimal levels in the blood, but also results in support for muscular development.

Luteolin (from orange fruit extract)

An antioxidant that’s been naturally sourced from premium orange extract. It boosts testosterone levels by blocking an enzyme called aromatase that’s responsible for converting free testosterone in the blood into estrogen.

Aromatization is especially prevalent in men over 30 as testosterone conversion into estrogen increases with age. So Luteolin will be more effective in this age-group.

Performance Lab SPORT T-Booster also contains the T-boosting minerals zinc, magnesium and boron, as well as vitamins D, K1 and K2.

Overall

The Performance Lab SPORT Fat Burner and T-Booster combo work like a one-two punch.

The T-booster helps with the muscle building your training demands — be it for muscle mass, toning or endurance — and gives your body the ability and endurance to fight testosterone decline that can lead to muscle wastage and increased fat-mass with age. Add the fat burner and you’re set up to succeed. The fat-breakdown stack of capsaicin with forskolin works alongside your new heightened metabolism, courtesy of optimized testosterone and more muscle.

By combining these two, highly-engineered, naturally-sourced supplements, you create the perfect environment to craft the muscle to fat balance in your body that you desire.

Also, Worth Noting…

To make sure you’re providing your body with all the nutrients it needs, your diet has to cover all bases.

If you’re like most of us and can’t guarantee that, especially as more of our food suffers from pesticides and processing that leaches nutrients, you should supplement with a high-quality multivitamin.

Performance Lab® Whole-Food Multi is provided in a men’s and women’s blend that targets the vitamins and minerals to the requirements of a typical male or female body. Whole-Food Multi delivers the top industry vitamins at the doses your body needs in a form it can actually absorb, courtesy of the nature-identical nutrients created via NutriGenesis™.