Betting odds indicate Juwan Howard favorite to become Lakers head coach

It’s becoming more apparent by the day that Lakers head coach Luke Walton will be relieved of his duties at season’s end, and the betting market reflects that.

Walton has a 96-146 record during his three seasons as the helm, and that’s not going to cut it at any level — especially not for a franchise that expects greatness, and plays for championships, not regular-season wins.

Not only that, it was made pretty clear right off the bat that Walton wasn’t LeBron James’ first choice, as he didn’t even meet with the head coach until weeks after he signed. James met with team president Magic Johnson before inking the four-year deal, but for some odd reason, Walton was not invited to the party.

As such, it’s highly unlikely that Walton will be fired in the coming weeks, and BetOnline recently released betting odds on who will be his successor to begin the 2019-20 season. It’s interesting that Tyronn Lue is viewed as the favorite to get the job in some circles, but Juwon Howard is actually listed as the current favorite. Howard is 4-to-one, while Lue and Walton are both 7-to-one.

Here are the current odds for the next Lakers coach, what do you guys think? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ni5CFyn2N6 — LWOS LA Lakers (@LWOSLALakers) April 2, 2019

Maybe bettors/BOL know something that we don’t, as we hadn’t heard Howard was a frontrunner to land the job.