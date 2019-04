In this episode we look over the first 5 games of the young 2019 season. Our thoughts cover the first turn of the rotation, the rash of strikeouts from the offense, and various other topics.

You can listen to this episode via this Soundcloud player:

OR

Click the links below to find Bird Law on your favorite podcast platform:

Itunes / Apple Podcasts

Google Play

Stitcher

TuneIn

Soundcloud

Credits: Intro: Music – Take Me Out by Franz Ferdinand ; Audio – “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” (FOX); Outro: Music – Glow Worm (Cha Cha Cha) by Jackie Davis