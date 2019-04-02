Dustin Byfuglien vs. Drake Caggiula

On February 27, 2019, Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula was was injured after being boarded by Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell. Caggiula missed 13 games due to a concussion. After missing most of the month of March, Caggiula returned to the Blackhawks lineup on March 30, 2019.

Last night, in the waning moments of the third period, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien and Caggiula got into a fight. In the end, Byfuglien, who’s seven inches taller and 90 pounds heavier, would get the best of Caggiula.

The Jets would go on and win the game 4-3. Even though he wasn’t injured in the fight, the Blackhawks head coach was less than thrilled with Caggiula fighting,

“I don’t love it,” Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton told the media after the game. “Surprised that we didn’t get a power play out of that one, but [he] seems to be OK, so that’s a positive because he has a big impact on our team.”

“You never want to see him taking hits to the head — anybody for that matter,” Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith said. “Buff’s a good guy… We don’t ever want to see a player, especially on our team, getting hit in the head like that, but [Caggiula] brings a lot of energy and feistiness to our team and we need that.”