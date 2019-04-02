Former WWE Talent Chooses Not To Re-Sign With Ring Of Honor, Becomes 'Free Agent'

Back on October 29th, 2017, WWE announced the release of Emma, an NXT fan favorite who was called up to the WWE main roster in January of 2014.

Emma, real name Tenille Dashwood, returned to the independent wrestling scene in 2017 following her release from WWE, and eventually signed with Ring of Honor in February of 2018.

Dashwood was announced as the final entrant in the ROH tournament to crown the first-ever Women of Honor Champion, but was eliminated from the tournament in the semifinals by Sumie Sakai, who ended up winning the tournament and capturing the title.

Back in June of 2018, Dashwood unsuccessfully challenged Sakai for the Title, and after the bout Dashwood was attacked by a mystery attacker.

The attack was done to write Dashwood off ROH TV as she was dealing with a torn labrum and fracture of her shoulder which required surgery.

Dashwood took to Twitter this week to announce that not only has she recovered from surgery and is healthy, she is no longer with Ring of Honor and is officially a free agent in pro wrestling.

FREE AGENT 😎 HAPPY, HEALTHY & HEALED! pic.twitter.com/3F76xHAcjX — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) March 31, 2019

As of this writing, Dashwood’s future remains unclear, and with the emergence of All Elite Wrestling since Dashwood has been sidelined with injury, it remains to be seen if AEW will be interested in signing the former NXT star to its growing women’s division.

It will also be interesting to see if WWE expresses any interest in re-signing Dashwood now that AEW is on the scene, as WWE has been offering contracts to numerous talents in order to keep them from signing with competitor promotions such as ROH, AEW, Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Back in 2014, Dashwood was released by WWE after she was arrested for theft at a Walmart in Hartford, Connecticut, but was re-hired by WWE hour later after her release lead to major backlash from fans online.