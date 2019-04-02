How to successfully choose the best golf driver

A golf driver is what determines the success of your tee shots. Without the right driver, you will not be doing yourself any favor. There is therefore the need to ensure that you are walking into the course with the right driver if you are looking forward to some good time. Your driver should be able to deliver in terms of control, distance and so much more.
You should take time and effort as well when it comes to choosing a well-rounded driver. It is type of club that starters can count on if they do not want their confidence to be shattered on the course. For others like drivers for mid handicappers, you can check out online reviews on the same for more information. Choosing the right driver depends on what you want to achieve on the course and for that reason you should take as much time as possible. So how do you go about choosing the right golf driver?
Choosing the right golf driver
Here are some guiding factors to help you next time you are purchasing a golf driver;
- The Weight; the lighter the driver, the more efficient to use it becomes. A light driver increases the speed of the clubhead therefore creating great chances of producing great off the distance tee. You will find light drivers in the market since manufacturers are doing their best in ensuring there are a variety of them to choose from.
- The size and material; the driver is usually designed with a large hitting area and there are available different sizes that you can go with depending on what distance you want to accomplish. Starters are advised to go with the largest size because it offers more forgiveness compared to the other sizes. The skilled or more accomplished players will go for the smallest size. Golf drivers are mainly made from composite materials or titanium. A titanium driver is strong and therefore long-lasting. It is also light which facilitates long distance swings. Composite materials are several materials being combined to make a driver and at times this may contribute to its heaviness.
- The Length; the golf driver is usually the longest club which makes it common with taller people especially the men. The length of a golf driver should be considered when buying because you need to be in total control of your club without swaying about.
- The shaft; the shaft can be made of graphite or steel. These materials have a lot to contribute to when it comes to the weight of the club altogether. If you want high club speed, you should go for a graphite shaft because it is lighter. Graphite shafts are however more expensive because of the strength. Steel shafts are heavier but less expensive.
- How adjustable it is; adjustable drivers will allow you to customize features like the hosel and center of gravity to your liking. That way you are in more control of how you would like your golf driver to behave.
Comments